HomeIndia

India

Lockdown in Mumbai? Mayor Kishori Pednekar hints at stricter restrictions, details here

Amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Mayor Kishori Pednekar has hinted at more stringent restrictions from April 2 (Friday).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 01, 2021, 07:41 PM IST

Amid a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Mayor Kishori Pednekar has hinted at more stringent restrictions from April 2 (Friday).

What could be affected?
Religious places can be closed completely
Mall-cinemas can be closed completely
Entry of passengers other than essential service staff may be stopped once again in local trains 
Hotels can run with 50 per cent capacity 
Private offices may issue an order to run in two shifts
Shops and markets may leave one day and issue opening orders
Mayor Kishori Pednekar has hinted at the increasing corona cases in Mumbai and imposing stringent restrictions.

Mayor Pednekar said that preparations for tackling the COVID surge is in full-swing and the number of beds has been increased from 16,000 to 25,000. "There may be stringent restrictions from tomorrow - hotels with 50 per cent capacity, religious places may be completely closed. Similarly, theatres, cinemas all can be closed. Entry of passengers other than essential service staff may be stopped once again in local trains," she hinted. 

It is to be noted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has already imposed a night curfew across the state to curb the spread of coronavirus. The decision to impose a night curfew has left many people confused with many worried that the night curfew will also affect the schedule of Mumbai local trains. Sources said that Mumbai local trains will remain unaffected during the night curfew. 

Maharashtra added 6,51,513 COVID-19 cases in March, which is around 88% of the total number of cases reported in the state in the last five months. Maharashtra recorded 7,38,377 cases of coronavirus between October 1 and February 28, 2021.

