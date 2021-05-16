COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to take BIG decision today

Amid the steady decline in coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to take a decision on the extension of the lockdown in Delhi on Sunday (May 16).

It is to be noted that the COVID-19 lockdown in the national capital is scheduled to end on May 17 and it is expected that CM Kejriwal may extend the lockdown by one more week in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

CM Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference on Saturday that lockdown has played an important role in checking the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi and asserted that people must take all necessary precautions to ensure that cases do not rise.

On May 9, CM Kejriwal had extended the lockdown by another week till May 17 with stricter curbs.

"We used the lockdown period to boost our medical infrastructure and to increase oxygen beds at various locations," Kejriwal had said, adding that metro services will also remain suspended during the lockdown.

“We imposed a very strict lockdown in Delhi, but the people of Delhi offered their complete support in the same. Everyone adhered to the lockdown completely,” the chief minister had said.

“Therefore by no means, we can let loose. The lockdown has to be adhered to strictly and should employ all the ways to ensure protection from the coronavirus. The Delhi government is also not leaving any scope in its arrangements,” CM had said in his address.

In a related developnent, the National Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) had written a letter to CM Kejriwal requesting him to lift the complete COVID-19 lockdown in the national capital.

The NDTA had appealed to the chief minister to open markets in a phased manner ‘with strict enforcement of laws’.

“Lockdown is not a permanent solution, and the Delhi government should now think of opening markets in a phased manner with strict enforcement of laws,” National Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) president Atul Bhargava wrote in a letter to Kejriwal.