Lockdown extended in Haryana till May 17 with stricter curbs - Details here

Haryana government on Sunday extended lockdown by a week till May 17 to contain coronavirus spread.

"Surkshit Haryana announced from May 10 to May 17. Stringent measures will be taken to contain spread of COVID-19 in Haryana. Detailed order to be issued soon," said Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij.

Earlier, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government had imposed a week-long lockdown from May 3 across the state, which was scheduled to end today (May 9).

To curb the virus spread, the state government had recently put several other restrictions in place including imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC and daily night curfew.

Haryana on Sunday reported 151 more COVID-19 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 5,605, while another big surge of 13,548 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 6,15,897.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,16,867, as per the bulletin.