Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Will proceed 'as per law', says Pak after ICJ verdict

Pakistan on Wednesday said it will now proceed "as per law" in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the death sentence for the former Indian Navy officer who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism".

The ICJ ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav by the military court.

Pak Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed victory for Pakistan saying Jadhav will remain in the country.

Reacting to the verdict, Qureshi tweeted, "Jadhav shall remain in Pakistan. He shall be treated in accordance with the laws of Pakistan. This is a victory for Pakistan."

Pak Foreign Office in a statement said, "Pakistan, as a responsible member of the International community, upheld its commitment from the very beginning of the case by appearing before the honourable court for the provisional measures hearing despite a very short notice."

"Having heard the judgment, Pakistan will now proceed as per law," the statement said.

The statement claimed that the Hague-based ICJ in its judgment did not accept India's plea to "acquit/release" Jadhav.

In the statement, Islamabad reiterated its claim that Jadhav entered Pakistan without a visa on authentic Indian Passport with a fake alias. It accused Jadhav of responsible for "acts of sabotage, espionage and multiple terrorist incidents" in which scores of innocent Pakistani citizens were killed.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India following which New Delhi moved the world court.

The ICJ bench headed by President of the court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf ordered an "effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav".

According to the ICJ, Pakistan "deprived the Republic of India of the right to communicate with and have access to Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation".

India has welcomed the verdict. Spokesperson in the External Affairs Ministry Raveesh Kumar said the ruling of the court by a vote of 15-1 upheld India's position in the case.

"This landmark judgement validates India's position on the matter," he said, adding, "We will continue to work vigorously for Kulbhushan Jadhav's early release and return to India." In a major victory for India, the ICJ ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence awarded to Jadhav.

Kumar said India appreciated the direction given by the ICJ that Pakistan should review and reconsider conviction and sentence awarded to Jadhav.

"We note that the court has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights and to provide Indian consular access to him in accordance with Vienna Convention. We expect Pakistan to implement directive immediately," he said.

