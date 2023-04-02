Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Khalistani outfit issues threat to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, police register case

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, is reportedly being threatened by a Khalistani organisation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 09:57 PM IST

Khalistani outfit issues threat to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, police register case
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Police alerted all Superintendents of Police of all districts and the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati after a pro-Khalistan leader allegedly threatened Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in an audio message.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Special Branch Hiren Nath said that Assam Police is verifying the audio clip with the central agencies about its authenticity.

"But we have alerted all districts Superintendents of Police and Commissioner of Police, Guwahati. We are now verifying this," Hiren Nath said.

In the purpoteded audio clip, the pro-Khalistani leader allegedly said that "This message is for Assam CM Himanta Sarma. Your government is harrassing and torturing pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Assam. And also torturing those who are in jail. Listen carefully CM Sarma, the fight is between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and Indian regime. Sarma you do not pray fall to this violence. We are seeking liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation through a peaceful democratic process of Khalistan referendum. Sarma, if your government is going to torture and harass Sikhs, you will be held accountable."

In the audio clip, the man claimed that he is Gurpatwan Singh Pannu of banned outfit Sikh for Justice (SFJ). Notably, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal`s supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23 demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Earlier on Thursday, pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh surfaced in a new video and said he was not "a fugitive" and will soon "appear in front of the world".

Also, READ: Bihar clashes: 10 CAPF companies sent to communal violence-hit area, 75 arrested

This new video comes a day after the radical preacher, who is being chased by police released an unverified video calling on the "Sikh sangat" to come together if they want to "save" Punjab. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside luxurious multi-crore homes of Indian billionaires, from Mukesh Ambani to DMart's Radhakishan Damani
Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday: From Buggati Veyron to Rolls-Royce Dawn, check out CR7’s fancy car collection
Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot in bold outfits, shares sexy photos on Instagram
4 years of Pulwama attack: WhatsApp messages, quotes to salute Martyrs of ghastly terror act
Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC GD Constable Result 2023 likely soon for more than 50,000 vacancies, know how to check scores at ssc.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.