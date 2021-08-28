Kerala government to provide Rs 3 lakhs to children who lost their parents due to COVID-19

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led government announced on Saturday (August 28) that it will provide a 'one-time' financial support of Rs 3 lakhs to those who have their parents due to COVID-19.

The Kerala government also announced that it will bear the expenses spent on the education of these children until graduation. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to announce this piece of information. He said, "Children who've lost their parents or guardians due to Covid-19 will get â‚¹3 lakh as a one-time deposit next week and Rs 2000 every month till they turn 18. The expense of their education till graduation will also be taken care of by GoK. Sanctioned â‚¹3.20 Cr for the project."

The Supreme Court on Thursday also stated that the government should bear the fee of children who lost either one or both parents to coronavirus for this academic year in case private schools fail to waive off their fees.

On the COVID-19 front, Kerala imposed a night curfew from August 30 since the state is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases. This came after Kerala reported over 30,000 COVID-19 cases since August 25 which was also the highest single-day spike since May 2021.