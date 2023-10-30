Headlines

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips for staying hydrated throughout the day

Kerala blast: Death toll touches 3, member of Jehovah's Witness claims responsibility of IED attack

This National Award-winning actor, who has 3 Rs 100 crore films, struggled to survive in Mumbai, lived in chawl

Andhra train accident: Death toll rises to 9, rescue operations underway

Why is India against ‘humanitarian truce’ between Israel and Hamas? Know reason behind UNGA vote

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips for staying hydrated throughout the day

Kerala blast: Death toll touches 3, member of Jehovah's Witness claims responsibility of IED attack

This National Award-winning actor, who has 3 Rs 100 crore films, struggled to survive in Mumbai, lived in chawl

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Records set by Rohit Sharma

9 Bollywood actors who made successful comeback with OTT

10 much-awaited Bollywood films releasing in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

This National Award-winning actor, who has 3 Rs 100 crore films, struggled to survive in Mumbai, lived in chawl

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar accuses Isha Malviya of ‘using men’, netizens slam him: ‘Toh kyun aashiq bana…’

Javed Akhtar says reviving classic songs by adding rap is like ‘putting disco music in Taj Mahal’: ‘You should respect…’

HomeIndia

India

Kerala blast: Death toll touches 3, member of Jehovah's Witness claims responsibility of IED attack

A man claiming to be a member of the Jehovah’s Witness has claimed responsibility for the targeted Kerala blast, which has claimed three lives so far.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 07:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The death toll from the blasts at a Christian religious gathering near this port city has risen to three, according to an official statement.

A 12-year-old girl, identified as Libina from Malayattoor in Ernakulam district, succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Monday at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital.

In the statement issued by the hospital's medical board, the girl was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning with severe burns covering 95 per cent of her body.

Despite receiving ventilator support, her condition continued to deteriorate, leading to her death at 12.40 am, it said.

This marks the third casualty from the blasts at the convention centre. Two women who were part of the gathering had lost their lives on Sunday.

Over 50 individuals were injured, some seriously, during the multiple blasts at the international convention centre in Kalamassery where the followers from the minority Christian group, Jehovah's Witnesses, had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting.

A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, surrendered before police in Thrissur district of the state, saying that he carried out the multiple blasts.

A man identified as Dominic Martin surrendered to the Kerala Police, claiming responsibility for the bomb blasts in the Kerala convention centre. The police confirmed that planted the bomb which went off at a convention centre in Kalamassery in the morning and discovered visuals of the remote control used to detonate the IED on Dominic’s phone.

Before surrendering to the police, Dominic posted a video on social media claiming responsibility for the attack, saying that he had been urging the Christians to change their ways and this was the only option for him.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Why is India against ‘humanitarian truce’ between Israel and Hamas? Know reason behind UNGA vote

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Australia vs New Zealand: David Warner surpasses Virat Kohli as ODI World Cup's all-time leading scorer

Australian woman grabs two snakes emerging from ceiling, viral video shocks internet

THIS 26-year-old woman, mother of 22, aims for 100 children, details here

Tejas director Sarvesh Mewara on why film's comparisons with Top Gun don't bother him: 'That is made in 1000 crore...'

Maneesh Sharma reveals why Tiger 3's ‘most exciting sequences' didn’t show up in trailer: 'We wanted people to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE