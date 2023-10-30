Kerala blast: Death toll touches 3, member of Jehovah's Witness claims responsibility of IED attack

A man claiming to be a member of the Jehovah’s Witness has claimed responsibility for the targeted Kerala blast, which has claimed three lives so far.

The death toll from the blasts at a Christian religious gathering near this port city has risen to three, according to an official statement.

A 12-year-old girl, identified as Libina from Malayattoor in Ernakulam district, succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Monday at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital.

In the statement issued by the hospital's medical board, the girl was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning with severe burns covering 95 per cent of her body.

Despite receiving ventilator support, her condition continued to deteriorate, leading to her death at 12.40 am, it said.

This marks the third casualty from the blasts at the convention centre. Two women who were part of the gathering had lost their lives on Sunday.

Over 50 individuals were injured, some seriously, during the multiple blasts at the international convention centre in Kalamassery where the followers from the minority Christian group, Jehovah's Witnesses, had gathered for the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting.

A few hours after the incident, a man claiming to be a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, surrendered before police in Thrissur district of the state, saying that he carried out the multiple blasts.

A man identified as Dominic Martin surrendered to the Kerala Police, claiming responsibility for the bomb blasts in the Kerala convention centre. The police confirmed that planted the bomb which went off at a convention centre in Kalamassery in the morning and discovered visuals of the remote control used to detonate the IED on Dominic’s phone.

Before surrendering to the police, Dominic posted a video on social media claiming responsibility for the attack, saying that he had been urging the Christians to change their ways and this was the only option for him.

(With PTI inputs)

