Kasganj case main accused shot dead in encounter by Uttar Pradesh police

In major development from Uttar Pradesh, the main accused of the Kasganj murder case was killed in an encounter by the state police on Sunday (February 21) morning. The accused, Moti Singh, had allegedly killed a constable of the Sidhpura police station and injured a sub-inspector in Kasganj earlier.

According to a police report, Singh and his associates captured the cops who had gone to the Nagla Dheemar village in Kasganj to serve a warrant and thrashed them severely. The police report citing District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh said that it led to the death of a constable identified as Devendra. Another sub-inspector was seriously injured in the incident, said the report.

The Uttar Pradesh police said that Singh, who is known as a liquor mafia kingpin, was absconding since that day.