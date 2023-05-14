Karnataka Jayanagar Election Result 2023: BJP's CK Ramamurthy wins by 16 votes in late counting drama

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 09:01 AM IST

Karnataka Elections Result 2023: In Bengaluru's Jayanagar constituency, the BJP's C K Ramamurthy was proclaimed the victor over the Congress's Sowmya Reddy amid much debate and drama well beyond midnight.

After a protracted, stressful vote counting at SSRMV PU College, BJP candidate C K Ramamurthy defeated Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy by just 16 votes to win the Jayanagar assembly seat on Saturday night.

Reddy received 57,591 votes after 16 rounds of counting, just 294 more than Ramamurthy. As Congress supporters rejoiced, the voting officials agreed after the BJP called for a recount.

According to reports, Ramamurthy won the election with 17 votes after a second review of postal and vote-at-home ballots. The Congress asked that Reddy be recognised as the victor in accordance with the pre-election status quo since they believed "rigging" had taken place. KPCC legal cell member Jaya Mouli attributed the altered results to "manipulation" by the BJP.

As soon as the news hit, the BJP camp erupted into celebration mode, setting off firecrackers and making a victory lap after taking back Jayanagar, a region regarded as a bastion for the party. Outside the counting station, a delighted crowd nearly broke into a rush as BJP workers shouted praises for their party's alleged victory. After hours of loud cheering, the Congress workers suddenly became silent and scattered.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the results at 1 in the morning: Reddy 57,781; Ramamurthy 57,797.

The Congress has accused BJP MP Surya, BJP leader R Ashok, and Central government officials of being haughty and interfering, alleging voter manipulation.

Congress leaders D K Suresh and D K Shivakumar, along with Reddy’s father Ramalinga Reddy and a legal team arrived at the counting centre.

When Congress supporters attempted to barge inside the counting centre, Suresh and police officers got into a fight. Surya is seen using his cellphone in a video of Ashok and Surya inside the facility, which is against the regulations and has caused a fight. Police imposed Section 144 within 100 meters of the centre.