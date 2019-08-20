Karnataka govt transfers IMA ponzi case to CBI

Karnataka government headed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has decided to multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) is embroiled in a case where the firm had allegedly cheated more than 40,000, mostly Muslims, after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police, headed by DIG BR Ravikanthe Gowda, was probing the case.

The SIT was formed by the earlier Karnataka government led by HD Kumaraswamy after several high profile nincluding politcianas and bureaucrats started appearing in the case.

The prime accused in the case, Mohammed Mansoor Khan, has been in the SIT custody after his arrest upon his arrival in India from Dubai on July 19.

Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan and disqualified MLA Roshan Baig are some of those whose names have cropped up during the investigation.

Mansoor Khan, promoter of IMA Jewels, is under investigation for duping investors in the state. He had claimed that he paid Rs 400 crore to Baig which he was not returning.