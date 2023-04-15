Search icon
Karnataka elections 2023: Congress announces list of 61 election observers to oversee election preparations

A total of 61 observers in the state have been appointed by Congress to oversee the election preparations for the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

Congress party released the list of party election observers for Bangalore City and Assembly Level Observers to oversee the Election Preparations for the Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, the party said on Friday.

"Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of AICC Observersfor Bangalore City and AICC Assembly Level Observers to oversee the Election Preparationsfor the ensuing Assembly Elections in Karnataka-2023, in selective assembly segment/sassigned to each of them, as follows, with immediate effect," the press release mentioned.

The party has appointed 5 observers to Bangalore City from the list of 61 observers. "Congress Party observers for Bangalore City are Ex-PCC chief N. Raghuveera Reddy, Ex MRCC President Sanjay Nirupam, MP Benny Behanan, MP Karti Chidambaram, MP Jothimani," it mentioned. 

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.

Political parties in the State including the ruling BJP, Congress and ally JD(S) are engaged in a spate of allegations and counter-allegations, with the latter attempting to corner the government over the issue of corruption.

Elections are slated to be held in Karnataka in a single phase on May 10, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

