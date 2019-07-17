Karnataka drama: Rebel MLAs hail Supreme Court's decision, say no question of attending trust vote

Headlines

After Uorfi Javed, Jubilee star Wamiqa Gabbi buys this powerful SUV, not Mahindra Thar, Toyota Land Cruiser

Viral video: Youths go above and beyond to save dogs from deadly floodwaters

Chandrayaan-3: Countdown begins for India’s third Moon mission, all you need to know

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

Delhi floods: When will Yamuna water level go down? Peak yet to come, water supply to be hit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Massive Fire At Greater Noida Mall; People Jump From 3rd Floor

Chandrayaan-3: Countdown begins for India’s third Moon mission, all you need to know

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

PM Modi US Visit: 5 things to know about Modi's landmark state visit to the United States

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: India takes control on Day 1 After West Indies Falls cheaply

DNA: Mumbai man 'murders' live-in, disposes of upper half of body

Mohit Raina opens up about digital revoultion with OTT, says 'I always wanted to play...' | Exclusive

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

HomeIndia

education

Karnataka drama: Rebel MLAs hail Supreme Court's decision, say no question of attending trust vote

"We honour Supreme Court's verdict. We all are together. We stand by our decision. There is no question of going to the Assembly," said rebel Karnataka MLAs after apex court's decision.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2019, 01:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karnataka crisis: Rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs on Wednesday honoured Supreme Court's verdict after the apex court said that they cannot be compelled to take part in assembly proceedings.

"We honour Supreme Court's verdict. We all are together. We stand by our decision. There is no question of going to the Assembly," said rebel Karnataka MLAs after apex court's decision.

The Supreme Court directed that the 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to take part in the proceedings of the Karnataka Assembly, which is slated to decide the confidence motion moved by the HD Kumaraswamy-led state government on Thursday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi further said Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar was free to decide on the resignations of the rebel legislators within such time-frame as deemed appropriate by him. The court also said the speaker's decision be put before it. 

The bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said the speaker's discretion in taking a decision on the resignation of the 15 MLAs should not be fettered by the court's directions or observations and he should be free to decide the issue.

The bench, while pronouncing the order, said it was necessary to maintain the constitutional balance in the matter. The court said other issues raised in the matter would be decided at a later stage. 

The top court had on Tuesday heard all the parties during which Kumaraswamy and the speaker questioned its jurisdiction on entertaining the rebel MLAs, who alleged that they were being forced to act in a particular manner so as to save the coalition government in Karnataka that had lost the majority.

(With inputs from PTI)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs WI: R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son duo in Test cricket

Meet Anirudh Ravichander, Rajnikanth’s nephew, man behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s ‘iconic’ background score

HDFC Bank vs. Axis Bank: Which offers better returns on fixed deposits? Know here

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE