Karnataka drama: Rebel MLAs hail Supreme Court's decision, say no question of attending trust vote

"We honour Supreme Court's verdict. We all are together. We stand by our decision. There is no question of going to the Assembly," said rebel Karnataka MLAs after apex court's decision.

Karnataka crisis: Rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs on Wednesday honoured Supreme Court's verdict after the apex court said that they cannot be compelled to take part in assembly proceedings.

The Supreme Court directed that the 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to take part in the proceedings of the Karnataka Assembly, which is slated to decide the confidence motion moved by the HD Kumaraswamy-led state government on Thursday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi further said Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar was free to decide on the resignations of the rebel legislators within such time-frame as deemed appropriate by him. The court also said the speaker's decision be put before it.

The bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said the speaker's discretion in taking a decision on the resignation of the 15 MLAs should not be fettered by the court's directions or observations and he should be free to decide the issue.

The bench, while pronouncing the order, said it was necessary to maintain the constitutional balance in the matter. The court said other issues raised in the matter would be decided at a later stage.

The top court had on Tuesday heard all the parties during which Kumaraswamy and the speaker questioned its jurisdiction on entertaining the rebel MLAs, who alleged that they were being forced to act in a particular manner so as to save the coalition government in Karnataka that had lost the majority.

