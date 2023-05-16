Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Karnataka CM race: DK Shivakumar’s final statement before crunch talks, says ‘I will not…’

While Siddaramaiah is said to be backed by a majority of Congress MLAs in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar is being favoured by many due to his performance in the thumping poll win which he led as state unit chief.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Karnataka CM race: DK Shivakumar’s final statement before crunch talks, says ‘I will not…’
Karnataka CM race: DK Shivakumar’s final statement before crunch talks, says ‘I will not…’ | Photo: ANI

Finally on his way to meet Congress leadership in Delhi, Congress Karnataka President DK Shivakumar has issued a bold statement clearing his stand on him becoming the next CM of the state. Shelving the desire to be CM for the “next challenge”, Shivakumar asserted unity in Congress house in Karnataka. 

Shivakumar stated that he will neither “backstab” nor “blackmail”, saying that he was a responsible man. 

“Winning 20 seats (in Lok Sabha polls) is our next challenge,” KPCC chief DK Shivakumar was quoted by ANI before he left for Delhi.

Directly addressing the CM issue, he said, “If the party wants they can give me the responsibility… Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail.” 

“I don't want to go down into the wrong history, I don't want to go with a bad remark,” he added.

Suspense is heavy over Congress high command’s final word on the next Karnataka CM. Former CM and top contender Siddaramaiah is already in Delhi. His rival for the post DK Shivakumar is finally reaching the national capital after earlier cancelling his trip on Monday.

While Siddaramaiah is said to be backed by a majority of Congress MLAs in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar is being favoured by many due to his performance in the thumping poll win which he led as state unit chief.

(Inputs from ANI, IANS)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Video: Three men thrash cop in Noida after being asked to follow rules, held
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.