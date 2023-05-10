Search icon
Karnataka Elections 2023: Bengaluru police bans liquor till this date, check details

Karnataka Elections 2023: Bengaluru commissioner prohibits the sale of alcohol in the city.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

Representational Image

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: The Bengaluru police on Tuesday amended its order that had earlier prohibited the sale of alcohol in the city from May 8 to May 10 in view of the forthcoming Karnataka state assembly elections.

The new order issued by the authorities states the restrictions on the sale of liquor in restaurants but allows the sale of food.

The updated order was issued on Tuesday by Prathap Reddy, the commissioner of the Bengaluru Police. A prohibition on the sale of alcohol through numerous outlets, including liquor stores, wine shops, bars, hotels, taverns, and any other public or private venue was issued by the municipal police earlier on May 2. Additionally, on May 13 during the vote-counting, no alcohol may be sold. 

The amended directive makes it clear that other food products can still be sold at hotels, but only the sale, servicing, and consumption of alcoholic beverages is forbidden. 

The police issued a new order that read, “Sale, service, and consumption of liquor are prohibited but other eatables supply may be continued without liquor…”

Karnataka Assembly Elections are currently going on. There are currently 2,615 people running for the 224 assembly seats in Karnataka. The voting in Karnataka started at 7 am and will go till 6 pm on May 10, 2023. PM Modi has called for higher voter turnout, while Congress urges voters to ‘vote wisely’. 

