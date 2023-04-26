Kanpur: Man threatens Yogi Adityanath with girlfriend's father's phone, baffling reason revealed

The police have booked him under relevant sections. (Representational)

Kanpur: In a weird incident, a 19-year-old man used his girlfriend's father's phone to threaten Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in order to implicate him in a criminal case. The man has been arrested.

The man, named Ameen, called the police's 112 emergency number from his girlfriend's father's phone. He was arrested from Kanpur's Begum Purva area. The police have also recovered the phone by which he made the alleged call.

The police said the man was miffed with the victim as the latter was upset with his relationship with the daughter.

The victim, an e-rickshaw driver, was approached by the police after the call was made. He claimed his phone had been stolen 10 days ago.

The accused's neighbours told IANS that he wanted to marry the man's daughter and attempted to trap him in a criminal case.

He allegedly stole the phone and used the victim's phone to make the threat call.

The police have booked him under relevant sections.