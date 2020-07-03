Kanpur encounter: Oppn slams Yogi govt after 8 cops killed by criminals, question law & order situation in UP

Eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday.

Opposition parties on Friday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government after eight police personnel lost their lives in an encounter with gangsters in Kanpur.

A total of eight police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra lost their lives after they were fired upon by criminals in the early hours of Friday. The eight policemen who lost their lives in the encounter were identified as - CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu. The incident took place when a police team had gone to raid history-sheeter Vikas Dubey`s house.

UP Police later said that two criminals allegedly involved in the killing of eight police personnel in Kanpur have been neutralised.

UP CM pays tribute

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolence to the families of the eight Police personnel who lost their lives. He has directed Director General of Police HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals. He also sought a report on the incident.

Opposition reacts

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid condolences to the family members of eight police personnel who lost their lives after being fired upon by criminals in Kanpur and stated that the law and order situation in the State has deteriorated and demanded strict action from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The miscreants fired indiscriminately on the police who went to apprehend the miscreants, in which eight jawans including CO, SO of UP police were killed. My condolences to the families of these martyrs of UP Police. Law and order in UP have deteriorated, criminals are fearless," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

"Public and even the police are not safe. The CM himself has the responsibility of law and order. After such a terrible incident, they should take strict action. There should be no laxity," she added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Kanpur encounter is another proof of "gundaraj" in the state and added that how will public remain safe when the police themselves are not safe.

"This is another proof of gundaraj in UP. When the police are not safe, how will the public be? My heartfelt condolences are with the families of the slain martyrs and I wish the injured a speedy recovery," he tweeted in Hindi.

BSP Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said there is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh. He termed the encounter at the Kanpur, that resulted in the death of eight police personnel, as a "cause of concern".

"The incident that took place is a cause of concern. The way in which the police personnel were attacked, it seems that there is no such thing as called law and order," Bhadoriya told ANI.

"I believe that the government of Uttar Pradesh needs to act fast and swift so that all those people who are responsible for this heinous crime should be punished severely," he added.

The BSP spokesperson further said that for quite some time there has been a "thok- do" culture in the state.

"For quite some time, Uttar Pradesh had believed in the culture of "thok do" and it is because of this culture that such incident happened," he said.

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said duty-bound policemen have suffered the brunt of the collusion between the rulers and criminals in this most shameful incident in UP's criminal history.

"Tribute to the sacrifice of 8 policemen in the tragic incident in Kanpur. Duty-bound policemen have suffered the brunt of the collusion between the rulers and criminals in this most shameful incident in UP's criminal history. The curremt regime must be exposed by cathcing criminals alive," he said.

He further said, "The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is hurriedly pretending to show small encounters by not catching the main culprit due to the fear of getting exposed. This will hit the morale of the policemen and will also increase the resentment among the police force. The government should immediately declare compensation and give every possible protection to the family. Condemnable!"