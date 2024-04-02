Kannauj Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

SC seeks EC, Centre's response on 'complete count' of VVPAT slips

Indian firm once valued over Rs 165924 crore struggles to pay salaries again, it is now…

Meet IIT graduate, got AIR 77 in IIT-JEE, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, he is now…

Meet IPS officer, IIT-Delhi grad who rejected Rs 35 lakh job to crack UPSC exam, secured AIR 184, is married to IAS...

Meet actor, who became superstar with one show, then quit TV for Bollywood, has 9 flops in 11 years, is now…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SC seeks EC, Centre's response on 'complete count' of VVPAT slips

Indian firm once valued over Rs 165924 crore struggles to pay salaries again, it is now…

Meet IIT graduate, got AIR 77 in IIT-JEE, hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, he is now…

Diabetes: Summer drinks for maintaining healthy blood sugar levels 

AI replaces Alia Bhatt with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Gangubai Kathiawadi

This Mughal princess was punished for loving Hindu king

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Meet actor, who became superstar with one show, then quit TV for Bollywood, has 9 flops in 11 years, is now…

Game of Thrones creators were thrilled after killing these two villains in show: 'Felt like it was balancing the scales'

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh refused to work in this Rs 100-crore film, it won two National Awards

HomeIndia

India

Kannauj Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

As parties gear up for the electoral showdown, all eyes are on the constituency's electoral verdict, which will have far-reaching implications for Uttar Pradesh's political landscape.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 07:50 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: X/@SubratPathak12/ @yadavakhilesh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kannauj, a vital constituency in Uttar Pradesh, is all set for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With its significance in shaping the state's political arena, the outcome of the elections in Kannauj is closely watched. Kannauj consists of five Assembly seats, including Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj, Bidhuna, and Rasulabad. The constituency holds a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Key parties in the electoral battle include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Notably, SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has represented Kannauj thrice consecutively in the past.

Scheduled on May 13 (Phase 4), the elections are anticipated to escalate the political heat in Kannauj, with both observers and locals eagerly anticipating the results.

According to Election Commission data, during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Kannauj had 18,74,824 voters, including 10,25,930 male voters, 8,48,829 female voters, and 65 third-gender voters. The constituency also saw a notable presence of postal and service voters.

In the 2019 election, BJP candidate Subrat Pathak emerged victorious in 2019, defeating SP candidate Dimple Yadav by a margin of 12,353 votes. In 2014, Dimple Yadav clinched the seat.

The voter turnout in Kannauj during the 2019 elections stood at 60.83 per cent, with a considerable number of voters opting for None of the Above (NOTA).

As parties gear up for the electoral showdown, all eyes are on the constituency's electoral verdict, which will have far-reaching implications for Uttar Pradesh's political landscape.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet actress, who gave hits with SRK, Salman, Aamir, rejected offers on one condition, quit films for marriage; now...

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

INDIA bloc mega rally in Delhi today: Top leaders expected to join protest against arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal

Crew box office collection day 3: Kareena, Kriti, Tabu’s film crosses Rs 50-crore mark worldwide in opening weekend

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement