Kannauj Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

As parties gear up for the electoral showdown, all eyes are on the constituency's electoral verdict, which will have far-reaching implications for Uttar Pradesh's political landscape.

Kannauj, a vital constituency in Uttar Pradesh, is all set for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With its significance in shaping the state's political arena, the outcome of the elections in Kannauj is closely watched. Kannauj consists of five Assembly seats, including Chhibramau, Tirwa, Kannauj, Bidhuna, and Rasulabad. The constituency holds a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Key parties in the electoral battle include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Notably, SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has represented Kannauj thrice consecutively in the past.

Scheduled on May 13 (Phase 4), the elections are anticipated to escalate the political heat in Kannauj, with both observers and locals eagerly anticipating the results.

According to Election Commission data, during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Kannauj had 18,74,824 voters, including 10,25,930 male voters, 8,48,829 female voters, and 65 third-gender voters. The constituency also saw a notable presence of postal and service voters.

In the 2019 election, BJP candidate Subrat Pathak emerged victorious in 2019, defeating SP candidate Dimple Yadav by a margin of 12,353 votes. In 2014, Dimple Yadav clinched the seat.

The voter turnout in Kannauj during the 2019 elections stood at 60.83 per cent, with a considerable number of voters opting for None of the Above (NOTA).

