Kanhaiya Lal murder: Centre says NIA to probe 'international links' to Udaipur tailor beheading case

The Udaipur murder has triggered tension in Rajasthan (File)

New Delhi: The beheading of a tailor in Udaipur will be investigated as a terror case by the National Investigation Agency. The Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted on Wednesday that the anti-terror agency will investigate "international links" to the brutal murder. It said involvement of other organisations will also be probed.

"MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday. The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated," the ministry tweeted.

Kanhaiya Lal Teli, a tailor by profession, was hacked to death on Tuesday by two men over social media posts in support of the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. His attackers released several videos in connection with the crime on social media, and said they had avenged an insult to Islam. They also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.