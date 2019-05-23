Kalyan Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

Latest updates

The counting of votes has begun.

Kalyan is one of the Lok Sabha Constituencies that went to vote in Lok Sabha Election 2019.

Constituency Profile

The main battle is between Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde and Babaji Balram Patil of NCP.

All candidates:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 BABAJI BALARAM PATIL Nationalist Congress Party 2 RAVINDRA (PINTU) KENE Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Dr. SHRIKANT EKNATH SHINDE Shivsena 4 Gautam Baburao Waghchaure Bahujan Mukti Party 5 MILIND KAMBLE Bharat Jan Aadhar Party 6 MUNIR AHMAD ANSARI Indian Union Muslim League 7 MOHAMMED AHMED KHAN (AHMED NETA) Bahujan Maha Party 8 SALVE VINOD MANOHAR Bhartiya Kisan Party 9 Dr. Suresh Abhiman Gawai Bharat Prabhat Party 10 SANJAY HEDAOO Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 11 Santosh Bhikaji Bhalerao Ambedkarite Party of India 12 Habibur Rehman Peace Party 13 Haresh Sambhaji Bramhane Bahujan Republican Socialist Party 14 AJAYSHYAM RAMLAKHAN MORYA Independent 15 Amrish Raj Morajkar Independent 16 Asmita Pushkar Puranik Independent 17 Chandrakant Rambhaji Mote Independent 18 Zafarullah Gulam Rab Sayyed Independent 19 DINKAR RANGANATH PHALAKE Independent 20 Nafees Ansari Independent 21 NARENDRBHAI MORE Independent 22 YASMIN BANOO MOHD. SALIM Independent 23 Mo. Yusuf Mo. Farooq Khan Independent 24 Vinay Dubey Independent 25 SHIVA KRISHNAMURTHY IYER Independent 26 Sayyed Waseem Ali Nazir Ali Independent 27 Suhas Dhananjay Bonde Independent 28 SONALI ASHOK GANGAWANE Independent

In 2014, Shrikant Shinde of Shiv Sena won by a huge margin of 2.5 lakh votes against NCP’s Anand Paranajape.

In 2009, Paranjape of Shiv Sena beat NCP’s Vasant Davkhare by 24,000 votes.

The Maharashtra Mahabharata

The fate of 323 candidates, including Union minister Subhash Bhamre, Congress nominees Milind Deora and Urmila Matondkar, will be decided in the fourth and final phase of polling in Maharashtra covering 17 Lok Sabha constituencies on April 29.

More than 3.11 crore voters spread across the 17 Lok Sabha seats located in North Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and parts of Western Maharashtra, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

As many as 33,314 polling stations are being set up in these constituencies, where 323 candidates are in the poll field.

Of the total 3,11,92,823 voters, 1,66,31,707 are male, 1,45,59,698 female and 1,418 from the third gender.

The constituencies voting on April 29 are: Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik (North Maharashtra), Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane (located on Mumbai's outskirts), Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai South and Mumbai South-Central, Maval, Shirur (Pune district) and Shirdi (Ahmednagar district).

In 2014, the BJP had won 8 of these 17 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena bagged the remaining 9.

The Palghar seat was won by the BJP in 2014. However, this time the Shiv Sena is contesting on the seat as part of a pre-poll alliance between the two saffron allies.

Opposition Congress, which had won just two seats in 2014 in Maharashtra, is facing a tough task of reclaiming its lost support base in North Maharashtra and Mumbai.

The NCP is fighting to regain its position in Thane district and Western Maharashtra.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Bhamre (Dhule-BJP), actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar (Mumbai North), Priya Dutt (Mumbai North-Central Congress) and Deora (Mumbai South).

From the NCP, its president Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar is making his electoral debut from Maval, while popular Marathi actor Amol Kolhe is the NCP candidate from Shirur.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80). Voting for 31 of these seats was held in the first three phases - April 11, 18 and 23.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

This is for the first time that Maharashtra is having a four-phase polling in Lok Sabha elections.