Kaali poster row: Who is filmmaker Leena Manimekalai? Know why her poster has sparked controversy

Over the last few days, a film poster has sparked a major row in India. The movie poster features a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali, smoking a cigarette. Because of this, the director of the movie, Leena Manimekalai, has been facing major criticism from political parties and the Hindu community.

Leena Manimekalai, who is a filmmaker and director by profession, earlier shared the poster of her upcoming film ‘Kaali’, which sparked a row. Sharing the movie poster over Twitter, she revealed that her film was being screened as part of the "Rhythms of Canada" segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto.

Sharing the controversial poster on Twitter, Leena Manimekalai had written, “Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film - today at @AgaKhanMuseum as part of its 'Rhythms of Canada'. Feeling pumped with my CREW.”

The poster of the movie was slammed by many Hindu groups and Indian political parties for depicting Goddess Kaali as a smoking woman. Manimekalai has also defended her poster and movie several times, saying that she has “nothing to lose”.

ஒரு மாலைப்பொழுது, டோரோண்டோ மாநகரத்தில காளி தோன்றி வீதிகளில் உலா வரும்போது நடக்கிற சம்பவங்கள் தான் படம். படத்தைப்பார்த்தா “arrest leena manimekalai” hashtag போடாம “love you leena manimekalai” hashtag போடுவாங்க https://t.co/W6GNp3TG6m — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 4, 2022

Who is filmmaker Leena Manimekalai?

Leena Manimekalai was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and is a filmmaker and writer based in Toronto, Canada. She began her stint as a filmmaker with the release of her first movie ‘Maadathy - An Unfairy Tale’ in 2021. She is now set to release her next project ‘Kaali’, which has sparked a massive controversy.

In the midst of the backlash received by the public and the Hindu community, the filmmaker defended her movie and said, "I have nothing to lose. Till the time I live, I wish to live with a voice that speaks what I believe without fear. If the price for that is my life, it can be given.”

Sharing the link to an article about the Kaali poster row, Manimekalai further wrote in Tamil, “The film is about the events during Kaali's strolls through the streets of Toronto city one fine evening. If they watch the movie, they will put the hashtag 'love you Leena Manimekalai' rather than 'Arrest Leena Manimekalai.”

Meanwhile, several FIRs have been registered against the Kaali director for hurting religious sentiments. Many have also called for the arrest of Manimekalai over the Kaali poster row, a move which has been backed by several Hindu outfits in India.

