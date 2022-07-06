Udaipur murder case: Accused Mohsin send to NIA remand till July 12, latest updates

(Image Source: IANS)

National Investigation Agency (NIA) involved in the investigation of Udaipur murder case has been handed over the remand of accused Mohammad Mohsin till July 12. So far five accused have been arrested in this case. The NIA is interrogating two more people by taking them into custody.

NIA has intensified the investigation of Kanhaiyalal murder case. The accused Mohammad Mohsin was arrested from Udaipur on Tuesday itself. After that he was brought to Jaipur. In the afternoon, Mohammad Mohsin was produced in the special court of NIA. The NIA produced Mohsin in the court and sought his remand. On this, the court sent Mohsin on remand till July 12.

Read | Udaipur beheading: Riyaz associated with Al Sufa and IS, Ghaus trained in Pakistan

Mohsin runs a chicken shop in Udaipur

It is being told that Mohammad Mohsin runs a chicken shop in Hathipol area of ​​Udaipur. The NIA had some facts in hand against the accused due to which Mohammad Mohsin has been arrested. The accused Mohammad Mohsin has also been instrumental in carrying out the crime of Kanhaiyalal's heinous murder.

Tight security arrangements

Accused Mohsin was produced in the NIA court amid tight security arrangements. During the court appearance of the accused, elaborate security arrangements were made from the court premises to the court room. It is noteworthy that earlier on July 2, the accused were beaten up by a group of lawyers outside the Jaipur District and Sessions Court.

The NIA had then promptly put the accused in the police van to avoid any untoward incident. Taking lessons from that incident, strict arrangements were made for Mohsin's security on Tuesday.

5 accused arrested so far

So far five accused have been arrested in the Kanhaiyalal murder case. In these, apart from the main accused Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad, two other accused Mohsin and Asif, who were involved in the conspiracy, have also been arrested.

After the murder of Kanhaiyalal, there was outrage not only in Rajasthan but across the country. In view of the situation, Section-144 was imposed for a month by shutting down the internet in the entire Rajasthan. Later phasewise internet facility was gradually restored.