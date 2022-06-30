Udaipur beheading: Riyaz associated with Al Sufa and IS, Ghaus trained in Pakistan

(Image Source: IANS)

In the Udaipur beheading case, there has been many shocking revelations during the interrogation of the accused. Riyaz Ansari, who carried out this incident along with his partner Ghaus Mohammad killed a tailor named Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur in a barbaric manner. It has been revealed that these two were in contact with the terrorist organisation Islamic State.

Riyaz is said to be an active terrorist associated with the organisation Al Sufa. Riyaz is believed to works under Mujeeb in the terrorist organisation. Mujeeb, a resident of Tonk, is currently in jail. On March 30, while carrying explosives from Ratlam to Jaipur, Mujeeb was caught at Nimbahera in Chittorgarh. Then there was a conspiracy to do blasts in Jaipur.

Ghaus Mohammad, who was caught with Riyaz Ansari, went to Pakistan in 2014. There he took 45 days of training from the terrorist organisation Dawat-e-Islam. Along with Ghaus Mohammad, 30 more people also went from India. They also took 45 days of training there. Dawat-e-Islam belongs to Tehreek-e-Labbaik. Ghaus Mohammad was constantly in touch with Tehreek-e-Labbaik in Pakistan.

Riyaz was doing welding work in Udaipur while Ghaus Mohammad dealt in property. Ghaus Mohammad was also working in a mosque. According to investigating agencies, Riyaz and Gauss had created three WhatsApp groups. One of them was by the name of Labbaik Rasualla. In this group, they were working to brainwash the youth to connect them with the organisation.

Investigating agencies are now ascertaining from the interrogation whether IS along with Tehreek-e-Labbaik is behind this terrorist incident. It is also being ascertained whether the murder of Kanhaiyalal was part of a bigger conspiracy to incite riots in the country. At present, the security agencies are trying to find out the national and international connections of this whole matter.

MHA has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the investigation of the brutal murder of Shri Kanhaiya Lal Teli committed at Udaipur, Rajasthan yesterday.



The involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly investigated. June 29, 2022

How Kanhaiyalal was murdered?

On Tuesday, two Muslim men from Rajsamand town, Riaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad wen to the tailor's shop as customers. The tailor took their measurements to stitch clothes. Soon after, these two men hacked the tailor to death with a sharp-edged weapon. The whole incident got caught in CCTV camera.

The accused then made multiple videos viral including that of the attack and a later confession, terming the killing as 'Taliban-style'. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah said that National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be taking over the investigation in the case.