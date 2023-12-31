Job scam that offered money to 'impregnate' women busted, 8 arrested

DSP Kalyan Anand confirmed the arrests and stated that the men were part of a larger countrywide cyber syndicate.

In Bihar's Nawada, eight people were taken into custody for reportedly luring men into participating in a fraudulent operation that paid them to 'impregnate' women who were unable to conceive with their partners.

Using social media, the group known as "All India Pregnant Job (Baby Birth Service)" promised males the chance to make money by "impregnating" women.

The authorities said that the group demanded an additional sum of money, between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000, as security money after charging individuals who expressed interest a registration fee of Rs 799.

The gang members were taken into custody by a Bihar police Special Investigation Team (SIT) on December 29, according to the police. Nine cellphones, a SIM card, a printer, and further incriminating documents have been taken from their custody. Authorities added that they raided the home of a Munna Kumar, who is thought to be the mastermind of this network of cybercrime.

According to the top police official, there are still questions being asked about the case, and additional arrests are probably coming.