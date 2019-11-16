J&K: Five terror suspects arrested in Sopore area of Baramulla district

Five terror suspects were arrested on Saturday by a joint team of police and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, news agencies reported.

Kashmir Zone Police, in a statement, said, "Sopore Police has arrested three individuals for threatening and intimidating locals in the area. Incriminating materials, including threat posters of LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) outfit, were recovered. A case has been registered."

Later the J&K police stated that two terrorist associates were arrested today - Ulfat Bashir Mir & Aijaz Ahmad Bhat - at Kupwara Bypass crossing. Incriminating materials, including ammunition, were recovered. As per initial investigation, both are linked to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and a case has been registered against them for the same, the police said.

Earlier this week, at least two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in J&K's Ganderbal district on Tuesday.

Reports suggested that the slain terrorists belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Last month, three terrorists were killed in an encounter by the security forces in J&K's Awantipora and have been identified as Naveed Tak, Hamid Lone aka Hamid Lelhari and Junaid Bhat.

Out of the three terrorists who were killed by security forces, Hamid Lone aka Hamid Lelhari was the successor of Zakir Musa, the chief of Kashmir's Al-Qaeda unit, who died in May 2019.

Hamid Lelhari was named the successor and chief of Terror group Al Qaeda's affiliated Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) after Zakir Musa.

Further details are awaited.