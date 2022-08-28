Resort politics takes over Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren, ruling party MLAs seen leaving on buses, facts here

Hemant Soren | Photo: ANI

After Hemant Soren's disqualification from the Jharkhand assembly, Hemant Soren and the ruling legislators were seen leaving on several buses. The MLAs were shifted to a location near Latratu dam in Jharkhand. The three buses were occupied by the legislators of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition and guarded by security personnel.

Here are all the details:

1) A meeting of ruling Jharkhand legislators was conducted to come up with a strategy to deal with the emerging political crisis following the threat to Heman Soren being “disqualified” as an MLA.

2) After the meeting, Hemant Soren and JMM-Congress-RJD coalition moved to a location near Latratu Dam. The authorities have blocked roads leading to Latratu dam, where the ruling legislators are presently camped. Even media is not allowed.

3) A Congress source told PTI that all arrangements have been made to park the coalition legislators in either Chhattisgarh or West Bengal. The source said three locations in Chhattisgarh, including Barmuda and Raipur, and some places in West Bengal have been identified.

4) As per a JMM source, the option to take the legislators out of Jharkhand was open and all preparations have been made.

5) PLea seeking Hemant Soren's disqualification as an MLS for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself war sent on August 25 by Election Commission to the Jharkhand Governor.

6) As per reports, the governor may take a call by evening on the Election Commisison’s views on disqualification of Hemant Soren as an MLA and send the disqualification order to the commission.

7) Hemant's Soren's disqualification has been sought for violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

8) The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly. The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

