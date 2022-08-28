Who is Sudhir Sangwan, the man accused of murdering Sonali Phogat?

Sonali Phogat with Sudhir Sangwan at Goa's Curlies.

Goa Police have arrested Sudhir Sangwan, Sonali Phogat's personal assistant, for allegedly murdering the BJP leader. They have also arrested his associate Sukhwinder Singh. According to police, Sangwan was seen in a CCTV footage forcing the 42-year-old woman to drink an "obnoxious" liquid. They then took her to a washroom where they gave her synthetic drugs.

Sonali Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka has alleged that Sangwan had raped her and that he planned a theft in her house last year. He also accused him of murdering Phogat for her money and property. The police have also arrested an alleged drug peddler and the owner of the club Curlies in drugs related charges.

Sonali Phogat's financial background

Sonali Phogat's husband was a BJP leader. He died under mysterious circumstances in 2016 at a farmhouse. Sonali is a resident of Haryana's Fatehabad. Her sister Remon was married to Sanjay's elder brother who died several years ago, ABP reported. Apart from a farmhouse in Hisar, Sonali has a house, a flat in Gurgaon, and some shops.

According to the channel, Sudhir Sangwan used to call himself a law graduate. He is a native of Sonipat's Kheda village. He is married. His wife is a teacher but he stays away from his family. He had come into Sonali's contact in 2018 and became her close aide in 2019.

From acting to politics, Sonali used to take all decisions after consultation with Phogat, it reported. He used to call himself a contractor but would also work as PA.

Last year, a theft took place at Sonali's Hisar house. Police had arrested her servant after which a new servant was employed at Sonali's insistence.

The channel reported that Sukhwinder was Sangwan's associate. Sonali used to perform in Goa and Sukhwinder had promised he would help her find work.

Sonali's brother Rinku Dhaka said he had seen blue marks on Sonali's body and alleged she was poisoned.