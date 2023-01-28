Search icon
Jharkhand: Five killed in fire accident at residential complex of Dhanbad hospital

Five people have been killed in a massive fire broke out at Dhanbad hospital's residential complex.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

Five killed in hospital fire in Dhanbad| Photo: ANI

A fire broke out at the residential complex of a hospital in Dhanbad. Five people have reportedly died in the fire, confirmed the Dhanbad DSP Arvind Kumar Binha.  As per media reports, the fire broke out at late night on January 27. 

News agency ANI took to Twitter and wrote, "So far it has been confirmed that 5 people - the doctor, his wife, their nephew, another relative & their domestic help, died in the fire," says Dhanbad DSP (Law & Order) Arvind Kumar Binha. A video of the incident was also posted on the microblogging platform, Twitter by ANI. 

 

 

