Rajasthan: Aircraft crashes in Bharatpur, rescue operation underway

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

Aircraft has crashed in Bharatpur, Rajasthan | Photo: ANI (Screengrab)

An aircraft has crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. Police and local administration has already reached the spot, said Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan. He also said that not many details of the incident are available right now. A rescue operation is already underway. 

News agency ANI Tweeted that District Collector Alok Ranjan said, “Police and local administration are at the spot to assess the situation. More details are awaited.” A rescue operation is underway.

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city. However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft, reports PTI. 

Meanwhile, Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh today (Jan 28). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. He is gathering details on the crash from them, told Defence Sources to ANI. 

Read: Sukhoi-30, Mirage 2000 aircraft crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

 

