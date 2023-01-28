Rajasthan: Aircraft crashes in Bharatpur, rescue operation underway

Aircraft has crashed in Bharatpur, Rajasthan | Photo: ANI (Screengrab)

An aircraft has crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. Police and local administration has already reached the spot, said Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan. He also said that not many details of the incident are available right now. A rescue operation is already underway.

News agency ANI Tweeted that District Collector Alok Ranjan said, “Police and local administration are at the spot to assess the situation. More details are awaited.” A rescue operation is underway.

#WATCH | Rajasthan, Bharatpur | Wreckage of jet seen. Earlier report as confirmed by Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan said charter jet, however, defence sources confirm IAF jets have crashed in the vicinity. Therefore, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/005oPmUp6Z — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city. However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft, reports PTI.

Meanwhile, Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Morena, Madhya Pradesh today (Jan 28). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. He is gathering details on the crash from them, told Defence Sources to ANI.

Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crash near Morena, Madhya Pradesh | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. He is gathering details on the crash from them: Defence Sources pic.twitter.com/slTtIjntYx January 28, 2023

