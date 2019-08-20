Jawan martyred as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC; Indian Army retaliates

An Indian Army jawan was martyred on Tuesday in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati Sectors of Jammu and Kashmir' Poonch district.

The ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army was responded strongly and effectively by the Indian forces.

"Heavy damage to Pakistan Army posts and casualties to Pakistan soldiers have been inflicted by own troops," Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

The jawan, identified as Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh, 36, lost his life during firing in Mendhar sector.

Singh was from Rohtas in Bihar and is survived by his wife Rita Devi.

"He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," the spokesperson said.

Earlier on August 17, Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa had lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.