Jamtara 2.0 in Noida: Youth hired for cheap being trained to commit fraud | File Photo

Uttar Pradesh’s IT hub Noida has been plagued by the Jamtara menace and is fast becoming one of the top locations for cyber criminals to set up their fraud operations. Jharkhand town Jamtara gained infamy as being a hotspot for fake call centres. The same problem is now leading unemployed youth into the hands of criminals who make them commit frauds and collect huge profits at their expense.

A fake call centre is being uncovered in Noida almost every single day. It is not only driving youth towards a future of crime but also putting the safety of the country at risk as they also target foreigners for visa, passport frauds. When such call centres are raided by authorities, they are only able to find local youth employed there while the real masterminds are untraceable.

These cyber criminals hire unemployed youth who are easy targets. They are trained and then made to work for meagre pay and made to commit fraud. The owners of the call centres make tremendous profits without being directly engaged in the fraud.

Over 250 fake call centres or telephone exchanges have been discovered in Noida and Greater Noida West in the last 5 years. They target unemployed youth for jobs, cheat people in the name of insurance, cyber assistance, cheap loans, insurance policy renewal, gifts in lucky draws, child pornography and fake ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ scheme among other ways.

The NCR city has become a suitable spot for cybercriminals to lay their network due to it being near the interstate border. Similar cities where cyber thugs operate from are Mewat, Nuh, Alwar, Mathura and Jamtara. Cyber criminals make it tough for authorities of one state to nab them by crossing inter-state borders.

(Inputs from IANS)