Jammu and Kashmir: Big action against terrorism post HM Shah's high-level meeting

Jammu and Kashmir anti-terrorism campaign increased after Shah's meeting

Jammu and Kashmir terrorism: After Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi on Friday to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the campaign against terrorism was raised. After the meeting, 4 terrorists were killed in a joint operation undertaken by the army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and security agency.

Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir:

Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and security agencies have killed 4 terrorists in the last 24 hours in a joint operation

AK-56, grenades and a huge amount of ammunition have also been recovered from these terrorists

3 out of 4 terrorists killed were from Pakistan, and one is being identified

Home Minister Amit Shah has held two meetings in 15 days

In a meeting on June 3, Amit Shah instructed all the agencies and security forces to find and kill the terrorists who disturb the peace of Jammu and Kashmir

In a few days to disturb the peace of Kashmir, the terrorists had done the work of spoiling the atmosphere of the valley by killing innocent people there

After which the Home Minister convened a high-level meeting in Delhi and instructed to make a fresh strategy and surround the terrorists

Even before this, the terrorists who killed people in Kashmir were killed by the security forces within 24 hours.



Shah held meetings to review the security situation in the Union Territory as well as the preparations for Amarnath Yatra last month as well. The Minister had directed security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively. Shah had said, the security forces should ensure zero cross-border infiltration to wipe out terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

