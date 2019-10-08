Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Awantipora, one terrorist killed by security forces

A joint search operation has been initiated. Further details are awaited.

An encounter between terrorists and joint security forces took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora town on Tuesday, i.e. October 8, in the early hours. According to sources, the terrorists started firing upon the armed forces, to which they faced heavy retaliation. In the resulting encounter, armed forces have managed to kill one terrorist and recover a substantial amount of arms and ammunition belonging to the terrorists.

News agency ANI reported early on in the day, "Kashmir Zone Police: Encounter took place at the outskirts of Awantipora town. One terrorist killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained. Search continues."

The police have launched a joint investigation to ascertain the identity of the slain terrorist and to find out his possible affiliation with any specific terror group. The security forces are also combing the area for further signs of trouble and a joint search operation has been initiated.

Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said, "Encounter took place at the outskirts of Awantipora town. One terrorist killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained. Search continues."

Earlier, it was reported that with Pakistan facing tough scrutiny ahead of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary, India is planning to further step up the pressure by giving evidence of Islamabad reactivating terror infrastructure along the line of control (LoC).

Sources in the government said, they have got enough evidence of Pakistan reviving terror infrastructure, including launching pads across the LoC that it is planning to place before the FATF plenary to nail Pakistan and put it in the blacklist.

For context, the news agency ANI had earlier accessed a document that claimed that a meeting was held at a location in Pulwama last week where three top terror groups -- Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) -- were briefed by the Pakistan Army and their intel wing Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) regarding the responsibilities to carry out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, parts of India and for political and police killings.