Jammu and Kashmir: 9 terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in 24 hours, 3 jawans martyred

While four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kulgam on Saturday, five terrorists were eliminated in another operation in Kupwara on Sunday.

Nine terrorists have been killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, the Indian Army said on Sunday.

Three Army soldiers also lost their lives in the encounter on Sunday.

"Op Rangdori Behak (Kupwara). Five terrorists eliminated, Total NINE TERRORISTS eliminated in last 24 hours in two separate operations. One soldier martyred & two seriously injured, and being evacuated to 92 BH amidst heavy snow & rough terrain conditions. Operation in progress," Indian Army's Chinar Corps said in a tweet.

Army sources the encounter on Sunday foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC). Five terrorists were eliminated along LoC in Keran sector from where they were trying to infiltrate into Indian territory.

Two soldiers were critically injured in the operation and evacuation have been hampered by heavy snow and rough terrain conditions.

On Saturday, four terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Jammu and Kashmir Police said the slain terrorists belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen and had been killing civilians for the last 12 days.

"A group of 3/4 terrorists was killing civilians over the last 12 days. 4 such killings were done by them in South Kashmir. Police was able to track them down and an operation was launched this morning in which all 4 of them have been neutralized," the police said.