Jammu and Kashmir: 9 terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in 24 hours, 3 jawans martyred

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1400 on Flipkart after Rs 25500 off, USB-C model to go on sale soon

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, SMS, images & quotes to share with loved ones

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

ISRO solar mission: Aditya-L1 spacecraft leaves Earth's orbit for 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 1400 on Flipkart after Rs 25500 off, USB-C model to go on sale soon

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Greetings, Facebook, WhatsApp messages, SMS, images & quotes to share with loved ones

Parliament special session LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to meet today in new Sansad Bhavan

8 highest-grossing Hollywood films in Pakistan

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

Jammu and Kashmir: 9 terrorists killed in 2 separate encounters in 24 hours, 3 jawans martyred

While four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kulgam on Saturday, five terrorists were eliminated in another operation in Kupwara on Sunday.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 05, 2020, 02:55 PM IST

Nine terrorists have been killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, the Indian Army said on Sunday. 

While four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kulgam on Saturday, five terrorists were eliminated in another operation in Kupwara on Sunday. 

Three Army soldiers also lost their lives in the encounter on Sunday. 

"Op Rangdori Behak (Kupwara). Five terrorists eliminated, Total NINE TERRORISTS eliminated in last 24 hours in two separate operations. One soldier martyred & two seriously injured, and being evacuated to 92 BH amidst heavy snow & rough terrain conditions. Operation in progress," Indian Army's Chinar Corps said in a tweet. 

Army sources the encounter on Sunday foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC). Five terrorists were eliminated along LoC in Keran sector from where they were trying to infiltrate into Indian territory. 

Two soldiers were critically injured in the operation and evacuation have been hampered by heavy snow and rough terrain conditions. 

On Saturday, four terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Jammu and Kashmir Police said the slain terrorists belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen and had been killing civilians for the last 12 days. 

"A group of 3/4 terrorists was killing civilians over the last 12 days. 4 such killings were done by them in South Kashmir. Police was able to track them down and an operation was launched this morning in which all 4 of them have been neutralized," the police said.

