Jaish terrorist Basir Ahmed arrested from Srinagar by Delhi Police

He was carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone providing information about his whereabout.


Basir Ahmed

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 11:29 AM IST

In a big win for security agencies, Jaish-e- Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Basir Ahmed has been arrested by the special cell of Dehi Police. He was held from Srinagar. Basir Ahmed was carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his arrest, according to police. 

In 2007, Basir was arrested after encounter with police. However, he got acquitted in lower court. High Court though found him guilty but by then Basir had given slip to law enforcement authorities. When he was not found, a non-bailable warrant was issued against absconding Basir. 

Along with Basir, two of his associates Faiyyaz and Majeed Baba were also acquitted by the lower court and later found guilty. They were arrested earlier this year. Now, police after long search have nabbed Basir Ahmed. 

