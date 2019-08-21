Jaisalmer in Rajasthan put on high alert after intel reports of 4 terrorists entering Gujarat

Police stations across Jaisalmer in Rajasthan have been ordered to be alert after inputs of four terrorists entering neighbouring Gujarat.

The superintendent of the police, Jaisalmer has directed all stations in the district to be on alert after the latest intelligence input. Three states bordering Gujarat including Rajasthan have sealed their borders following the inputs from intelligence agencies.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has also prepared a sketch of one of the suspected terrorists. The sketch provided by the Gujarat ATS was forwarded to all police stations in Jaisalmer by SP Kiran Kang.

She has also directed local police officials to increase security around defence establishments including that of Army and Air Force.