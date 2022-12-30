Jaipur: Thieves steal jewellery, cash from MP Hanuman Beniwal's house located just 30 metres from police station

Hanuman Beniwal (File)

In an audacious incident of theft, thieves stole Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, documents and even bathroom fittings from the official house of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal. His house is situated just 30 meters from his residence. He noticed the incident on Friday morning and reported the theft to the police. He is the national convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said after knowing about the theft in his house in Jalupura, he spoke with the Home Secretary over the phone.

He said the house is situated just 200 meters from the Jaipur Police Commissioner's office. He said the incident shows the deteriorating law and order situation.

A caretaker of the house told PTI that the MP came to the property on December 25 and left the next day.

He again came to the house with his wife, children and some security personnel to the bungalow. He, however, found that someone had broken into the house and stole money, cash and documents.

The complaint said they even stole blankets, quilts and taps.

On July 16, 2022, the car of Beniwal's MLA brother Narayan was stolen from his house in Shyam Nagar area of Jaipur. The vehicle, an SUV, was traced two days later in Jodhpur.

With inputs from PTI