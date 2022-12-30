Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Jaipur: Thieves steal jewellery, cash from MP Hanuman Beniwal's house located just 30 metres from police station

In a tweet in Hindi, he said after knowing about the theft in his house in Jalupura, he spoke with the Home Secretary over the phone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 06:01 PM IST

Jaipur: Thieves steal jewellery, cash from MP Hanuman Beniwal's house located just 30 metres from police station
Hanuman Beniwal (File)

In an audacious incident of theft, thieves stole Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, documents and even bathroom fittings from the official house of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal. His house is situated just 30 meters from his residence. He noticed the incident on Friday morning and reported the theft to the police. He is the national convener of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party. 

In a tweet in Hindi, he said after knowing about the theft in his house in Jalupura, he spoke with the Home Secretary over the phone. 

He said the house is situated just 200 meters from the Jaipur Police Commissioner's office. He said the incident shows the deteriorating law and order situation.  

A caretaker of the house told PTI that the MP came to the property on December 25 and left the next day.

He again came to the house with his wife, children and some security personnel to the bungalow. He, however, found that someone had broken into the house and stole money, cash and documents. 

The complaint said they even stole blankets, quilts and taps. 

On July 16, 2022, the car of Beniwal's MLA brother Narayan was stolen from his house in Shyam Nagar area of Jaipur. The vehicle, an SUV, was traced two days later in Jodhpur.

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan charged a bomb for actioner, check out Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's fees
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher-starrer Uunchai completes 50 days in theatres, a rarity since OTT boom
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.