Jaipur-Delhi super-luxury bus service via Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway started, check rate list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sohna-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway. (Representational: Pixabay)

There is good news for those who want to travel between Delhi and Jaipur via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. A super luxury bus service has started between Dausa and Sohna on the expressway. 2 luxury buses will operate on this route. The will also be buses from Jaipur to Mumbai, Jaipur-Lucknow and Jaipur-Kota routes,

Via this bus service, Delhi-Jaipur transit will take place in just four hours. Rajasthan transport minister Brijendra Ola inaugurated the bus service. From Jaipur to Delhi, the buses will start at 6.30 am and 4 pm.

The ticket prices will be Rs 790. This will be Rs 40 more than the old route.

Here is the rate list:

Jaipur-Vapi-Kalyan (Mumbai) Via Abu Road, Vadodara — Fare- Rs 2048

Jaipur-Lucknow via Kanpur — Fare – Rs 1141

Jaipur-Kota via Bundi — Fare – Rs 453

Jaipur-Haridwar via Delhi — Fare – Rs 1156

Jaipur-Ahmedabad via Chittorgarh, Udaipur — Fare – Rs 1173

Jaipur-Delhi Via Dausa-Sohna Expressway — Fare – Rs 790

Jaipur-Bikaner via Ratangarh — Fare – Rs 616

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sohna-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway. This section has reduced travel time between Jaipur and Delhi to just four hours from Rs 6 hours via the Delhi-Jaipur highway.