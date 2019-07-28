Jaipal Reddy a great orator, intellectual giant: Venkaiah Naidu

The former Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting died at a hospital in Hyderabad early Sunday.

Recalling his association with former union minister S Jaipal Reddy, who died here on Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the departed leader was a great orator and an intellectual giant who had the ability to analyse each and every issue.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage to the departed leader at his residence and consoling his family members, Naidu said Reddy's political life should become a role model for other politicians "I pray God that his soul may rest in peace. His political life should become a role model for other politicians. I really feel very sorry for the sad demise of my friend, colleague, senior and the best parliamentarian," he said.

The Vice President recalled that both Reddy and himself were together in the assembly in the opposition in undivided Andhra Pradesh and used to take turns to corner the government of the day Jaipal Reddy not only excelled as an opposition leader in the assembly, but also as a member of Parliament, where he made significant contribution to debates, Naidu said.

"The ruling party members used to call us Tirupati Venkata Kavulu (famous Telugu poet duo in the early 1900s)," the Vice President said.

Naidu said he had never hesitated to praise Reddy whenever there was an occasion, despite being in a different party.

Minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy, who also paid homage to the departed leader, said the country has lost a great parliamentarian.

Telangana Governor E S L Narasimhan also visited Reddy's residence and consoled the family members.

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, in his message, said Jaipal Reddy was one of the outstanding Parliamentarians from Telangana who dominated the national political discourse for nearly two decades.

"An excellent administrator and gifted speaker, Shri Jaipal Reddy held various ministerial portfolios during his long and illustrious political career. Despite our ideological differences, I had the highest regard for him. In his demise, Telangana has lost a dedicated public servant," Rao said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Sunday, who also expressed his condolences, said the last rites would be performed with "State honours".

Congress sources said Reddy's body would be kept at Gandhi Bhavan for some time tomorrow morning to enable people pay their last respects.

Former CPI General Secretary Sudhakar Reddy also condoled Jaipal Reddy's death.







