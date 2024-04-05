Jadavpur West Bengal constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Twitter
The counting and announcement of results for the Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 are scheduled for June 4.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 05:07 PM IST

On March 16, the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Lok Sabha election, and among the 42 parliamentary seats in West Bengal, Jadavpur is one. AITC leader Mimi Chakraborty currently holds representation for the Jadavpur parliamentary constituency.

Jadavpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates

The Election Commission of India announced that the voting date for the Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is June 1 (Phase 7).

Jadavpur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Counting Date, Results

The counting and announcement of results for the Jadavpur Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 are scheduled for June 4.

Jadavpur Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases.

Jadavpur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Past results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections for the Jadavpur Constituency in West Bengal, the total number of voters was 1,437,283. The voter turnout was 79.11%, with 48% of the voters supporting the winning candidate and 1.08% opting for NOTA (None of the Above). The sitting MP, Mimi Chakraborty, contested the election. The winner secured 688,472 votes, while the runner-up, Anupam Hazra, received 393,233 votes. The victory margin was 295,239 votes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

