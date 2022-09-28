Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

J-K: 2 terrorists linked with JeM killed in Ahwatoo area, second encounter in Kulgam in two days

One Pakistani terrorist belonging to the terrorist outfit JeM was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 07:28 AM IST

J-K: 2 terrorists linked with JeM killed in Ahwatoo area, second encounter in Kulgam in two days
File Photo

Police confirmed that two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Ahwatoo area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir), Vijay Kumar tweeted, "The killed two categorised Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Ganie of Batpora, Kulgam, and Mohammad Asif Wani alias Yawar of Takia Gopalpora, Kulgam. Two AK-47 rifles, ammunition recovered." 

It was the second encounter in Kulgam in two days. One Pakistani terrorist belonging to the terrorist outfit JeM was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at the Batpora area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday.

READ | Centre bans PFI for 5 years under anti-terror law UAPA after mega NIA crackdown, links with SIMI, ISIS and JMB found

Tuesday's encounter started after a joint team of police and security forces received input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IBPS Clerk Prelim 2022 Result DECLARED at ibps.in: See how to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.