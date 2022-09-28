J-K: 2 terrorists linked with JeM killed in Ahwatoo area, second encounter in Kulgam in two days

File Photo

Police confirmed that two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Ahwatoo area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Additional Director General of Police (Kashmir), Vijay Kumar tweeted, "The killed two categorised Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Ganie of Batpora, Kulgam, and Mohammad Asif Wani alias Yawar of Takia Gopalpora, Kulgam. Two AK-47 rifles, ammunition recovered."

It was the second encounter in Kulgam in two days. One Pakistani terrorist belonging to the terrorist outfit JeM was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at the Batpora area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday.

Tuesday's encounter started after a joint team of police and security forces received input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.