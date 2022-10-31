ISRO preparing to launch second batch of 36 OneWeb satellites in January 2023

The Indian space agency is preparing to launch the next set of 36 satellites for the UK-based Network Access Associated Ltd (OneWeb) in January 2023 by testing the critical cryogenic engine of its rocket LVM3.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the flight acceptance hot test of a CE-20 engine was completed successfully for 25 seconds in the ISRO Propulsion Complex's High Altitude Test facility at Mahendragiri.

According to ISRO, this engine will be used for the LVM3-M3 mission, which will launch the next 36 OneWeb India-1 satellites.

The cryogenic upper stage of the LVM3 spacecraft (C25 stage) is propelled by a CE-20 engine that uses a combination of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen (LOX-LH2) propellants. In a vacuum, this engine produces a nominal thrust of 186.36 kN.

The main goals of the flight acceptance test were to verify the hardware's integrity, evaluate the performance of the subsystems, and tune the engine to comply with the mission criteria for engine tuning for fly operation.

The engine systems' acceptable performance was validated by an analysis of the test data. This engine will be put together and fitted into the LVM3 M3 rocket's C25 launch stage.

According to Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of OneWeb, the commercial arm of ISRO, NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), has a deal with the company to launch 72 satellites in two phases for a launch cost of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

On October 23 from the Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh, the LVM3 rocket, also known as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkIII, successfully orbited the first set of 36 satellites (GSLV MkIII).

To provide its broadband services globally, OneWeb proposes to build a constellation of 648 satellites in low earth orbit (LEO).

(With inputs from: IANS)