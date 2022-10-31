Chhath 2022: Here’s how people in several cities offer 'Argha' to rising sun

Chhati Mata is worshipped during the festival, along with the Sun God.
Ahead of the last day of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, devotees gathered on the banks rivers across different cities on Monday morning to worship the rising sun.
Devotees gathered at the Hatania Talab in Ranchi and at Patna College Ghat of the Ganga river among other places on the last day of the 4-day Chhath puja festival. Meanwhile, in Gorakhpur, devotees thronged the Rapti river ghat to offer their prayers.
Devotees offer Goddess Chhath and God Surya (Sun) offerings and pray for blessings with their desires whether it is a wish for a son, husband wealth, healthiness, or any other things.
1. Bihar
Devotees gather on the banks of the Ganga river at Patna College Ghat in Patna on Monday, the last day of the 4-day Chhath puja festival.
2. Jharkhand
Devotees gather at Hatania Talab in Ranchi on the last day of the 4-day Chhath puja festival. Chhath is marked with the worship of the goodness of family members, their happiness, and prosperity. Chhati Mata is worshipped during the festival, along with the Sun God.
3. West Bengal
A large number of devotees offer 'Suryoday Arag' to Surya Dev on Monday at Dahi Ghat in Kolkata. The trend of celebrating the festival of Chhath is believed to have started in the Hilly regions of Nepal after the political change of 1990 when democracy got restored in the Himalayan Nation.
4. Delhi
Devotees gather at ITO ghat along the Yamuna river in Delhi to offer 'Suryoday Arag' to God Sun on the occasion of Chhath Puja.
5. Odisha
Devotees gather at Kuakhai river ghat along in Bhubaneswar to offer 'Suryoday Arag' to God Sun on the occasion of Chhath Puja.
The festival witnessed a high participation rate of women and also is regarded as the occasion to take a break from the household chores and be refreshed.
(Photos: ANI)
