Chhath 2022: Here’s how people in several cities offer 'Argha' to rising sun

Chhati Mata is worshipped during the festival, along with the Sun God.

Ahead of the last day of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, devotees gathered on the banks rivers across different cities on Monday morning to worship the rising sun.

Devotees gathered at the Hatania Talab in Ranchi and at Patna College Ghat of the Ganga river among other places on the last day of the 4-day Chhath puja festival. Meanwhile, in Gorakhpur, devotees thronged the Rapti river ghat to offer their prayers.

Devotees offer Goddess Chhath and God Surya (Sun) offerings and pray for blessings with their desires whether it is a wish for a son, husband wealth, healthiness, or any other things.