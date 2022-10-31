Search icon
National Unity Day: Why do we celebrate it on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary?

National Unity Day: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played an important role in the unification of India after it got independence in 1947.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 07:12 AM IST

National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (file photo)

India is celebrating National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Monday, October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played an important role in the unification of India. The day is celebrated since October 31, 2014. This year will mark the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is also known as the Iron Man of India. 

Why do we celebrate National Unity Day?

The main objective of the celebration is to uplift the nation's unity and spread awareness about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to Indian history. He played an important role in persuading many princely states to join the Union of India.

National Unity Day: History

The day was first celebrated in 2014. In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 182m-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel called ‘Statue of Unity’, the tallest statue in the world. It is located on the banks of the Narmada river in Kevadia.

National Unity Day: Significance

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas provides an opportunity to reaffirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation towards upholding the unity, integrity, and security of our country. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across all public and private institutions, schools colleges, etc.

Who was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel?

Patel played an important role in persuading many princely states to join the Union of India. After the independence, Patel became the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. Born on 31 October 1875 in Nadiad, Gujarat, Patel was posthumously awarded the 'Bharat Ratna' in the year 1991. 

