Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: 10 interesting facts about the iron man of India

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated on 31 October. National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated on October 31, every year since 2014 to mark the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This year marks the 147th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Vallabhbhai Patel. Sardar Vallabhbhai merged 565 princely states to make India one nation. This is the reason why National Unity Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel.

So, on this important day let's know some of the unknown facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

