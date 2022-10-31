Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: 10 interesting facts about the iron man of India

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 05:57 AM IST
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated on 31 October. National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated on October 31, every year since 2014 to mark the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This year marks the 147th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Vallabhbhai Patel. Sardar Vallabhbhai merged 565 princely states to make India one nation. This is the reason why National Unity Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Vallabhbhai Patel.
So, on this important day let's know some of the unknown facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
- In 1900, he established the Independent District Advocate Office at Godhra and two years later moved to Borsad in the Kheda district.
- At the behest of his friends, Patel participated in and won elections for the post of sanitation commissioner of Ahmedabad in 1917.
- Vallabhbhai Patel was so influenced by Gandhiji's ideas that in the year 1920 in the non-cooperation movement, he adopted indigenous Khadi items and started boycotting foreign clothes.
- Due to success in his diplomacy, he became the corporation president of Ahmedabad in 1927.
- Sardar Patel was the second candidate for the post of President after Mahatma Gandhi at the Lahore session of the Indian National Congress in 1929.
- After independence, the first Prime Minister Pt. Nehru and the first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Patel became, but there was a difference of ground and sky in the political thinking of both. Nehru was a scholar of scriptures, and Patel was a priest of weapons.
- In the year 1950, the health of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel started deteriorating and on 15 December 1950, he said goodbye to the world.
- Ahmedabad's airport has also been named Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
- On October 31, 2013, on the occasion of the 137th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Sardar Patel's memorial in the Narmada district of Gujarat. It was named the Statue of Unity. This statue is twice as high as 93 meters.
- As India's first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Patel organized relief efforts and worked to build peace for refugees fleeing Pakistan to Punjab and Delhi.