IRCTC Update: Northern Railways renews monthly pass services for THESE trains

Passengers will be allowed only to use select trains, however, if anyone was found flouting the COVID-19 norms they will be penalised

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 03, 2021, 06:08 PM IST

As India is unlocking step by step, the Indian Railways has decided to start the process of monthly season tickets (MST) again in order to ease the travel procedure of the passengers. 

According to a notification from the Northern Railways, MST services will resume from today (September 3). The facility will be available for only a select number of trains in the region. Currently, the Northern Railways has only renewed MST services for 56 trains. 

The spokesperson of the Northern Railways, Deepak Kumar spoke to a leading news channel and said that daily commuters will be able to use their monthly seasonal tickets for travelling only in 56 permitted trains and the price of MST remains unchanged until further notice. 

The Indian Railways services had to be shut down temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic and the increasing number of cases to ensure that it does not spread through the travelling passengers.

Though passengers will be allowed only to use select trains, however, if anyone will be found flouting the rules of the Indian Railways then they will penalised heavily. 

Indian Railways has taken many steps to ease travel and provide complete protection from COVID-19 since India began unlocking. 

