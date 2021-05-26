IRCTC news: Indian Railways cancels several trains due to cyclone Yaas - Check full list here

In view of the impending cyclone Yaas, 38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains were cancelled from May 24 to 29, informed Railways Public Relations Officer (PRO) on Tuesday.

"38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains will remain cancelled from May 24 to 29...The Railways authority will refund the ticket charges of the passengers," as per the North East Frontier Railway's statement.

List of trains cancelled till 29 May-

Radhikapur-Howrah jn special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Howrah jn- Radhikapur special mail express cancelled on 27 May

Agartala-Sealdah special mail express cancelled on 27 May

Howrah-Guwahati special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Guwahati-Howrah special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Howrah-Dibrugarh special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Dibrugarh-Howrah special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Sealdah-Bamanhat special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Sealdah-Alipurduar jn special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Alipurduar jn- Sealdah special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Kolkata-Jogbani special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Jogbani-Kolkata special mail express cancelled on 27 May

Sealdah-New Alipurduar special mail express cancelled on 26 May

New Alipurduar - Sealdah special mail express cancelled on 26 May

Muzzafarpur jn-Yashvantpur jn holiday special cancelled on 24 May

Yashvantpur jn-Muzzafarpur jn holiday special cancelled on 26 May

Yashvantpur jn-Guwahati special cancelled on 28 May

Guwahati-Bengaluru cant special cancelled on 24-25 May

Bengaluru cant-Guwahati special cancelled on 27-28 May

Trivandrum CNTL-Silchar special cancelled on 25 May

Silchar-Trivandrum CNTL special cancelled on 27 May

New Tinsukia-Tambaram special cancelled on May 27

Tambaram-New Tinsukia special cancelled on 27 May

New Tinsukia-KSR Bengaluru special cancelled on May 28

KSR Bengaluru -New Tinsukia special cancelled on 25 May

Yashvantpur jn-Kamakhya special cancelled on 29 May

Kamakhya-Yashvantpur jn special cancelled on 26 May

MGR Chennai CTL-New Jalpaiguri special cancelled on 26 May

New Jalpaiguri-MGR Chennai CTL special cancelled on 26 May

Lokamanya Tilak-Kamakhya special cancelled on 25 May

Kamakhya- Lokamanya Tilak special cancelled on 29 May

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that the cyclone Yaas is going to intensity into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours.

"The severe cyclonic storm Yaas over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 9 kmph during past six hours. It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal near North Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 early morning," the weather agency said.