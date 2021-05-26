IRCTC news: Indian Railways cancels several trains due to cyclone Yaas - Check full list here
In view of the impending cyclone Yaas, 38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains were cancelled from May 24.
In view of the impending cyclone Yaas, 38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains were cancelled from May 24 to 29, informed Railways Public Relations Officer (PRO) on Tuesday.
"38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains will remain cancelled from May 24 to 29...The Railways authority will refund the ticket charges of the passengers," as per the North East Frontier Railway's statement.
List of trains cancelled till 29 May-
Radhikapur-Howrah jn special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Howrah jn- Radhikapur special mail express cancelled on 27 May
Agartala-Sealdah special mail express cancelled on 27 May
Howrah-Guwahati special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Guwahati-Howrah special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Howrah-Dibrugarh special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Dibrugarh-Howrah special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Sealdah-Bamanhat special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Sealdah-Alipurduar jn special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Alipurduar jn- Sealdah special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Kolkata-Jogbani special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Jogbani-Kolkata special mail express cancelled on 27 May
Sealdah-New Alipurduar special mail express cancelled on 26 May
New Alipurduar - Sealdah special mail express cancelled on 26 May
Muzzafarpur jn-Yashvantpur jn holiday special cancelled on 24 May
Yashvantpur jn-Muzzafarpur jn holiday special cancelled on 26 May
#CycloneYaas: 38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains will remain cancelled from May 24 to May 29. Railways will refund the ticket charges to the passengers: Northeast Frontier Railway pic.twitter.com/S44QEX8fEE— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021
Yashvantpur jn-Guwahati special cancelled on 28 May
Guwahati-Bengaluru cant special cancelled on 24-25 May
Bengaluru cant-Guwahati special cancelled on 27-28 May
Trivandrum CNTL-Silchar special cancelled on 25 May
Silchar-Trivandrum CNTL special cancelled on 27 May
New Tinsukia-Tambaram special cancelled on May 27
Tambaram-New Tinsukia special cancelled on 27 May
New Tinsukia-KSR Bengaluru special cancelled on May 28
KSR Bengaluru -New Tinsukia special cancelled on 25 May
Yashvantpur jn-Kamakhya special cancelled on 29 May
Kamakhya-Yashvantpur jn special cancelled on 26 May
MGR Chennai CTL-New Jalpaiguri special cancelled on 26 May
New Jalpaiguri-MGR Chennai CTL special cancelled on 26 May
Lokamanya Tilak-Kamakhya special cancelled on 25 May
Kamakhya- Lokamanya Tilak special cancelled on 29 May
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that the cyclone Yaas is going to intensity into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours.
"The severe cyclonic storm Yaas over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 9 kmph during past six hours. It is very likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal near North Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 early morning," the weather agency said.