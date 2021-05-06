IRCTC news: 16 trains cancelled by Indian Railways from May 7 - Full list here

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the country and due to low occupancy, the Indian Railways on Wednesday (May 5) announced to cancel 16 special train services operating on the routes between Howrah, Ranchi, Dhanbad, Kolkata, and few others.

It is to be noted that these special trains come under the administration of the Eastern Railways zone – headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal. The Eastern Railways issued a notice saying that the services of these train will remain discontinued due to poor patronization until further notice.

The statement added that these 16 special trains will not be available for passengers from May 7.

Discontinuation of services of few trains due to poor patronization pic.twitter.com/I9HPKQ1lkD — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) May 3, 2021

Here is the complete list of cancelled trains along with details of train number, routes and frequency.

Train Number 02019 Howrah-RanchiTrain Number 02020 Ranchi-HowrahTrain Number 02339 Howrah-DhanbadTrain Number 02340 Dhanbad­ HowrahTrain Number 03027 Howrah-AzimganjTrain Number 03028 Azimganj-HowrahTrain Number 03047 Howrah-RampurhatTrain Number 03048 Rampurhat-HowrahTrain Number 03117 Kolkata-LalgolaTrain Number 03118 Lalgola-KolkataTrain Number 03187 Sealdah­ RampurhatTrain Number 03188 Rampurhat-SealdahTrain Number 03401 Bhagalpur­DanapurTrain Number 03402 Danapur-BhagalpurTrain Number 03502 Asansol-HaldiaTrain Number 03501 Haldia-Asansol

In April, 40 trains were cancelled by Indian Railways due to COVID-19 pandemic and the low passenger load. North Western Railway (NWR) region deputy general manager Lt Shashi Kiran had announced at that time that the cancellation of these 40 trains will remain suspended till further orders.