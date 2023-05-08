IRCTC Kashmir Package: Visit 'Jewels of Kashmir' at affordable price this summer; dates, fare, itinerary here

Here are dates, ticket prices, itinerary and more about the IRCTC tour package for Kashmir called "Jewels of Kashmir."

IRCTC Kashmir Package: Exploring Kashmir, India's version of Switzerland is the ideal way to escape the sweltering of May and June. The Indian Railways subsidiary IRCTC has created a unique trip itinerary to visit Kashmir. You may explore Kashmir's beautiful landscapes and beauty at a very low cost with this package. Here is everything you need to know about the IRCTC tour package for Kashmir called "Jewels of Kashmir."

You will have the opportunity to visit Jannat-e-Kashmir as part of this package. In Kashmir, sometimes known as the "heaven on earth," you can visit several stunning locations. Millions of tourists from around the world come here to visit because of its beauty. The six-day journey will start on June 17 from Chandigarh. You are given the opportunity to fly as part of this package. Visitors will explore locations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Srinagar, and Sonamarg during this tour.

IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package: Itinerary

You will be transported from Chandigarh to Srinagar as part of this trip by flight. You will then be driven to the hotel. You can take a Shikara from here in the evening to Char Chinar Dal Lake. Dinner will be provided as you make your way back to the hotel at night. After that, you will depart from Srinagar the following day to visit Sonamarg. The Thajwas Glacier is another attraction nearby. On the third day, you'll be taken to Gulmarg, and on the fourth, Pahalgam.

Accommodations will be made for a night in Pahalgam. On the fifth day, travel from Pahalgam to Srinagar. Visit the Shankaracharya Temple and the renowned Hazratbal Dargah in Srinagar, both of which are located on the shores of Dal Lake. Dinner and a night on the houseboat are planned for the evening. After breakfast on the sixth day, depart from Srinagar airport for Chandigarh.

IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package: Ticket prices

For one person, you must pay Rs 34,670 under this plan. You would need to pay Rs 29,970 for each person if you wish to use this plan for two people. It will cost Rs 28,610 per person for three people to take benefit of this package. If you want to share a bed with a child, you must pay a fee of Rs 20,190. For more information, here is the direct link to the official website, click here.