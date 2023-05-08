Meet Ajay Jain Bhutoria, Indian businessman who is key player in Biden-Harris US presidential campaign

US President Joe Biden with Ajay Jain Bhutoria (Photo - Facebook)

As US President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris are gearing up for the US Presidential race in 2024, an Indian-American businessman has emerged as one of the most important players in their fight to secure another term on the top post.

US-based Indian businessman Ajay Jain Bhutoria has emerged as one of the top donors in the Biden-Harris US presidential campaign 2024, and is an important factor in their expected victory in the upcoming elections, according to sources of the White House.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris organized a meeting with the top 150 donors of their campaign at the White House recently, which was also attended by Ajay Jain Bhutoria, with the intention of raising funds for the campaign of the presidential elections.

Who is Ajay Jain Bhutoria?

Ajay Jain Bhutoria is an author and a businessman of Indian origin, who has close relations with the White House and has emerged as one of the top donors of the US presidential campaign 2024 of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Ajay Bhutoria is one of the leading fundraisers for the Democratic Party in the United States and is also acting as the deputy national financial chair of the party, being a long-term supporter of Joe Biden. He is also an entrepreneur based in the Silicon Valley.

Bhutoria is a crucial figure in Joe Biden’s presidential run as he played a major role in his win in 2020, rallying all the South Asian voters in Biden’s favour. He is also has a staunch stand against hate crimes, and bats for education and immigration, all the causes crucial for Asian voters.

He is an extremely important part of Joe Biden’s presidential race, which can secure him a second term as the POTUS, making him the oldest president of the United States. The United States election campaign is set to take place on November 5, 2024, with the results being declared in December 2024.

