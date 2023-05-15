Search icon
IPS Praveen Sood success story: IIT Delhi graduate, youngest IPS to CBI director; link with IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPS officer Praveen Soon has now been appointed as the director of CBI by a panel headed by PM Modi. IPS Praveen Sood’s success story is nothing short of inspiring.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 10:29 PM IST

IPS Praveen Sood appointed as new CBI Director (Photo - PTI)

Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Praveen Sood on Sunday became the third IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre to be appointed the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, a decision taken by a panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

IPS officer Praveen Sood has been appointed as the Director of the CBI for a period of two years. The top cop is currently serving as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka, and he was appointed to this post three years ago.

While Praveen Sood has emerged as one of the best IPS officers in the country, his journey to the top is nothing short of inspirational. IPS Praveen Sood was one of the youngest people to be inducted into the IPS in the country, at the age of just 22.

IPS Praveen Sood success story

IPS Praveen Sood is a 1986 batch IPS officer of the Karnataka cadre and originally hails from Himachal Pradesh. Sood was a graduate of the premier college Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, which is one of the best engineering colleges in the country.

Sood cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam at the young age of 22, right after graduating from IIT Delhi. He became one of the youngest IPS officers in the country. After entering the IPS, he started his journey as an assistant superintendent of police in Mysuru in 1989.

While he was one of the best in the IPS, he took a break from his job to complete his education and pursued a master’s in public policy and management from IIMB and Maxwell School of Governance, Syracuse University, New York.

Rising through the ranks, he eventually got appointed as the DGP of Karnataka Police, holding the post for three years. Now, Praveen Sood is the Director of the CBI.

What is interesting is that he has a strong connection with one Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket player. Praveen Sood is the father-in-law of Mayank Agarwal, who got married to the IPS officer’s daughter Aashita Sood. Mayank Agarwal plays for the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

READ | New CBI Director vs Karnataka Congress chief: When DK Shivakumar slammed IPS Praveen Sood, said ‘This DGP is…’

Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Meet IPS Trupati Bhatt, who rejected 16 government job offers for UPSC, cracked CSE in first attempt
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
